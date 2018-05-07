Near-record heat for early May

Our first 90 degree day usually does not happen until late May or early June according to records from recent years. If we hit 90 degrees this week, it'll be ahead of schedule for sure.

Afternoon temperatures become less hot for the second half of the week as relatively cooler south wind off the Gulf of Mexico moves in.

More upper 80s are expected in South Mississippi on Tuesday as well.

Forecast temperatures are in the upper 80s for Monday afternoon in South Mississippi.

Near-record heat across much of the southern U.S. thanks to an upper ridge of high pressure to our west.

Very warm air is spreading all across the southern United States, with near-record heat possible. But, the calendar says summer is still weeks away.

For the first half of this week, expect afternoon temperatures to warm into the upper 80s if not the lower 90s in a few locations, according to a Monday forecast.

Forecast afternoon temperatures near 90 degrees for Monday and Tuesday will come close to setting new records for the Biloxi area.

Biloxi's standing record high temperature for May 7th is 92 degrees, set back in 1896. And for May 8th, it's 90 degrees, set back in 1896.

"Usually we have south wind off the Gulf to bring a cool seabreeze and keep our temperatures in check," said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams. on Monday. "But, we'll have dry wind from the north on Monday and Tuesday which will allow our afternoon temperatures to get as warm as they can."

"By Wednesday, the southerly breeze from the Gulf will come back," Williams continued. "That will mean lower numbers on the thermometer during the afternoon. But, it will also mean higher humidity and that muggy sticky feel returning to the air."

Forecast afternoon temperatures for Wednesday into the weekend be less hot, mainly in the mid 80s.

How warm will the temperatures be for your location? See the latest daily and hourly forecast for your location right now by simply opening your WLOX Weather App or by checking our Weather Page.

Don't have our free weather app? Click here to learn how to get it.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.