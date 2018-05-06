Shuckers win franchise record eighth straight home victory, sweeping the Jumbo Shrimp

Dylan Moore socked the game-winning home run and fell a single shy of the cycle on Sunday in the Biloxi Shuckers’ (20-10) 6-5 victory over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (12-17). Corey Knebel (H, 2) tossed his second scoreless outing in as many nights, as the Shuckers completed their first five-game sweep of the season. The Shuckers have now won eight games in a row at MGM Park, a new franchise record, and recorded their first home sweep since August of 2016.

In a back-and-forth affair, the Shuckers jumped out to a 1-0 lead on a Clint Coulter sacrifice fly. Half an inning later, the Jumbo Shrimp grabbed three unearned runs stemming from a pair of throwing errors by starter LHP Kodi Medeiros (W, 3-1). Cito Culver knocked in two of the runs with his two-out single up the middle. The Shuckers countered immediately in the bottom of the third when, after a Troy Stokes Jr. double, Lucas Erceg blasted his third homer of the season to right, tying the game at three.

In the top of the fifth, Monte Harrison handed Jacksonville the lead once again with a solo home run, his third of the year. Biloxi wasted no time in their second comeback effort. In the bottom of the frame, Nick Franklin boomed a two-run shot to right off Jumbo Shrimp starter RHP Max Duval (L, 1-3), putting Biloxi on top 5-4. After recording a double and a triple, Moore made it back-to-back jacks with an opposite-field home run. All four long balls in the game were hit to right field with the wind sailing out in that direction. Moore popped out in his fourth at-bat needing just a single to complete the first cycle in Biloxi Shuckers’ history. The back-to-back homers marked the third such occasion for Biloxi hitters all-time.

The Jumbo Shrimp did not go down without a fight. They came within a run in the seventh when Culver singled in Harrison, the latter of whom fell a triple shy of his own cycle. With runners at second and third in the inning, RHP Jon Olzcak (H, 4) got Skylar Ewing to ground out to Lucas Erceg at third.

In the eighth, Knebel allowed a walk and single to start the stanza. The Brewers’ rehabber worked out of the jam thanks to a fielder’s choice groundout and strikeouts of Harrison and Cade Gotta. In the ninth, RHP Nate Griep (S, 11) worked around a pair of free passes to secure his MiLB-leading 11th save of the season.

After sweeping the Jumbo Shrimp, the Shuckers hit the road for a five-game set with the Montgomery Biscuits. RHP Thomas Jankins (5-0, 2.03) and LHP Genesis Cabrera (3-2, 2.38) are set to battle in the series opener at 6:35 PM CT on Monday night.