First induction class of Ocean Springs Sports Hall of Fame honored

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) -

It was a long time coming.

"It's been a lot of work, but well worth it," Hall of Fame Committee Chairman Mark Hubbard said. 

The big day finally arrived Saturday, the induction of the first-ever class of the Ocean Springs Sports Hall of Fame.

"We wanted well-rounded individuals and people that we thought that the community would be proud of," Hubbard said. "I think the (class) that we selected, they certainly will be."

The sixteen member class features some remarkable athletes over the years, including multiple NFL players like Richard Dickson. 

"It's amazing, I'm so glad to be a part of it," said Dickson, who helped LSU win the 2007 College Football National Championship. "There are so many great athletes that came here and so many important people that played sports at Ocean Springs."

The class also recognized multiple Greyhounds coaches, including a posthumous induction for Hugh Pepper.

"He is Ocean Springs football," Hubbard said.

"He was more like my father," said fellow inductee Irving Spikes, who spent four years in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins. "My father just passed about six months ago, so for him not to be here and then Coach Pepper not being here, that'll make you a little emotional. It's just a wonderful thing to have been around (Pepper) while I had the chance to."

All in all, it was a great night to celebrate some of the finest to ever wear the grey and blue.

"One thing about it, it's a family," Spikes said. "Ocean Springs is just awesome, it's just an awesome place to raise your family and kids."

You can see the full list of inductees below - 

Bobby "Woody" Beaugez
Raymond "Big Boy" Beaugez
Richard Dickson
Derbert Dilworth
Charles E. "Buddy" Gilbert
Stephanie Seymour Gruich
Eddie Hornback
Jack B. Hughes
Robert G. "Big M" Mohler
Robert "Ace" Parker
Hugh M. Pepper
Glenn and Walter Ryan
Irving Spikes
Steve Tomaszewski
David Ward
Stuart Weidie

