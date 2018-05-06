Transgender Pass Christian teen gets ready for graduation

Jorden Blosser's class ring means a lot to him for several reasons. He is getting ready to graduate from Pass Christian High School.

“It kind of signifies my transition to me because it’s a male ring but it has my birth initials on it,” he said. “It’s engraved with my birth name.”

Jorden is one of the first transgender students to graduate from Pass Christian High. He asked for the ring before he told his parents he wanted to transition from female to male. “I do love my school, and I knew if I got the ring that everybody was expecting me to get, I would never wear it," he said.

His birth name was EmmaLee, but from early on, he knew he was different. “It never occurred to me that I was a girl. I was just me,” he said. “It was eighth grade when I realized that things were matching up, and ninth grade when I finally had a name for that.”

He eventually told his parents at the end of his sophomore year. Jorden recalled, “I feel incredibly lucky and I almost cried when I finally realized that they had accepted me and that I did have support.”

His mother, Suzi Blosser describes her initial reaction. “I would love to say I embraced it. That I was completely accepting,” she said. “But that is not what happened. I thought it was a phase.”

After a heart to heart conversation, she understood the pain he had been going through for years. “I honestly didn’t think that he was going to make it through high school. I was worried that he wasn't going to survive it,” she expressed.

Jorden feels odd looking at photographs of himself as a female. “I hated the way I looked in pictures,” he said. “I hated the way I looked in tight clothes. I hated the way I looked in general. I’m pretty sure you can figure that out by the way I'm looking at the camera.”

He legally changed his name to Jorden about a month after he told his parents.

The first person to call him by that name was a friend. “It just kind of blew my mind for a second, that I wasn’t alone, and that people understood me and recognized for who I am," he said.

Eventually, his grades began to improve and plans for a successful legal career began to grow.

“He did all that. He transitioned. He brought his GPA up,” Suzi said. “I didn’t do that. That was him. How can I not be proud of him?”

As a student, he has been involved in several school and community support groups. He made a 32 on is ACT, will finish high school with a 3.5 GPA and has earned a full scholarship to Berea College in Kentucky.

