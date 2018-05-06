Bay St. Louis firefighter returns home after motorcycle accident

A Bay St. Louis firefighter who was injured in a motorcycle accident is out of the hospital.

According to a Facebook page following his recovery, Michael Guitreau has returned home.

Guitreau experienced extensive injuries to his legs and back in a motorcycle accident while on his way to work in April. He was transferred to the intensive care unit at University Medical Center in Jackson after going through multiple surgeries at Memorial Hospital in Gulfport.

The Facebook post says Guitreau will begin in-home physical therapy this week, and it will take several months for him to regain his strength back both legs.

Fellow firefighters, family and friends are rallied around Guitreau by caring for his children and fundraising to cover costs for the family's trips to and from Jackson.

