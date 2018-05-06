Highest paying school district in Mississippi looking for teachers

PGSD is looking to hire teachers at Pascagoula High School (photo source: WLOX)

Dozens of education jobs are up for grabs in the best paying district in the state.

Right now, the Pascagoula-Gautier School District has 34 job openings. Superintendent Wayne Rodolfich said he's confident those will all be filled by the end of the month.

"We're trying to cover 19 campuses with these 34 openings that we have," Rodolfich said.

The greatest need is in the special education field. Rodolfich said math and science teachers are also becoming hard to find.

"We also have some incentives in place for teachers to earn more money than they do," he added. "You have to be certified through the state of Mississippi. You have to be certified in a certain subject area."

The Pascagoula-Gautier School District ranks 16th in teacher to student ratio. Another bonus: "We have our locally funded teacher training," Rodolfich said. "We're an innovative lab school district. We're moving to career academies next year. We're offering more vocational offerings than just about any school in the state of Mississippi."

Pascagoula High School has nine positions open, ranging from English and math teachers to physical education.

Gautier High School is looking to hire six educators. Colmer Middle and Trent Lott Academy each have two positions open.

"And if you look the main number are from special education," Rodolfich added.

The average pay for a teacher in Mississippi starts at $32,000 a year. According to this year's pay scale in the Pascagoula-Gautier School District, the starting salary is $40,000.

Click HERE for a list of job openings at PGSD.

