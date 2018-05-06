Suspect in fatal Pascagoula shooting turns himself in

Rouvell Thigpen turned himself in to Pascagoula Police. He is a suspect in the shooting death of Lorenzo Biggs. (Source: Pascagoula Police Dept)

The suspect wanted in the death of a Pascagoula man who was killed on May 4 turned himself in to police, according to Captain Doug Adams.

Rouvell Jerome Thigpen, who also goes by the name Rudy Thigpen, was identified as the primary suspect in the shooting. He went to the Pascagoula Police Department with his attorney Keith Miller on Monday, May 7.

Thigpen is being held in custody on a $200,000 bond.

It happened in a home on Dupont Avenue in Pascagoula around 11 p.m on Friday. According to police, they responded to a call about shots being fired. Officers reportedly found 31-year-old Lorenzo Biggs with one gun shot in the chest another in his leg. He was taken to Singing River Hospital where he died shortly after midnight.

Pascagoula police say Thigpen is the boyfriend of Biggs' estranged wife. Biggs and the woman were still married at the time of the incident, family says.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Pascagoula Police Department at 228-762-2211 or Mississippi Coast Crimestoppers at 877-787-5898.

