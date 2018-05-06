Highway 90, Courthouse Road now clear after crash

A crash at the intersection of Courthouse Road and Hwy. 90 in Gulfport is causing traffic delays. (Source: WLOX)

The intersection at Highway 90 and Courthouse Road in Gulfport is now clear after an accident caused traffic to be re-routed Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 10 a.m. and involved at least two vehicles. A small child was also reportedly injured. It's unclear how severe those injuries are or if anyone else was hurt.

We will update this story once we have more information.

Gulfport police are working an accident at Courthouse and Hwy 90. No word on injuries or cause pic.twitter.com/F1zmNYtGKZ — Dave Ryan (@DaveRyanWLOX) May 6, 2018

