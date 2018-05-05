Houser K's Six, Scores Game's Only Run for Shuckers

On rehab assignment from Milwaukee for a right shoulder injury, Shuckers catcher Stephen Vogt takes himself out of the game following two botched pick-off attempts (WLOX Sports)

RHP Adrian Houser aided the Biloxi Shuckers (19-10) with his arm and his bat in a 1-0 victory over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (12-16) on Saturday night at MGM Park. RHP Corey Knebel (H, 1) and LHP Boone Logan (H, 2) each tossed scoreless rehab outings, while Stephen Vogt left his rehab start early. The 1-0 win is the seventh straight victory for the Shuckers at MGM Park.

Houser allowed just two hits and struck out six over four scoreless innings and scored the game's only run after a double in the third inning off Jumbo Shrimp starter RHP Cody Poteet (L, 2-2). His double was followed by a Corey Ray two-bagger to provide the only scoring in the contest.

Houser gave way to RHP Wuilder Rodriguez (W, 1-1), who added two innings, surrendering a hit and a walk. Logan struck out one and walked one in the seventh but picked off the base runner to finish his outing. Knebel pitched to two batters in the eighth which included a flyout of Isan Diaz and a strikeout of Monte Harrison. LHP Quentin Torres-Costa (S, 2) closed things out by recording the final four outs necessary to hand the Shuckers the win.

Vogt left the game in the sixth inning after trying to throw out Cade Gotta at both second and third base. He retreated immediately to the clubhouse upon his exit.

Biloxi's 1-0 win is their first 1-0 victory since August 14 of last year. The seventh straight victory is the longest home winning streak for the Shuckers since August of 2016 when they rattled off seven straight between August 17-26.

Biloxi goes for the series sweep on Sunday afternoon at 2:05 PM CT as LHP Kodi Medeiros (2-1, 2.63) takes on RHP Max Duval (1-2, 6.30).