Baseball South State Finals are set, three Coast softball squads advance to State Championships

With Pearl River Central's 7-6 game three loss to West Jones, only four Coast teams remain in the 2018 MHSAA High School Baseball Playoffs. In Class 6A, Gulfport will look to defend their 2017 South State Championship as they take on George County, while Vancleave and East Central will square off in the Class 4A South State Finals.

In the softball ranks, three of our area squads clinched South State titles and advanced to State Championships. Harrison Central swept Ocean Springs with a 2-0 victory on Saturday to clinch the 6A South State Title. Meanwhile, Pearl River Central split a doubleheader (5-4, 4-3) against North Pike to win the 5A South State Championship, and St. Patrick did the same against Enterprise (10-0. 7-3) to win the 2A South State Championship.

