Garden Park Medical Center expands its behavioral health services

The ribbon cutting for the new clinic will be Tuesday, May 8, 2018, at 3:30pm at the Bayou Bernard Building. (Photo source: GPMC)

Garden Park Medical Center announced the opening of their adult Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP) as an extension to the center’s behavioral health services.

The medical center stated, “The new program will provide an option for the individuals who urgently need daily treatment without the need for 24-hour care.”

PHP will offer access to a safe, structured treatment environment, designed to assist in restoring individuals to their highest possible level of functioning, to help cultivate the skills necessary to maintain that level of functioning and to help them learn to live more satisfying lives.

The new program will admit active duty military personnel, dependents, veterans, and first responders who have been assessed to need PHP level of care. The primary method of treatment consists of process-oriented and educational group therapy sessions. Most patients are admitted for the treatment of the following: mood disorders, anxiety disorders, chronic suicidal ideations, personality disorders or issues pertaining to family/interpersonal conflicts.

