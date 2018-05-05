Crowd turns out to see a Kentucky Derby horse with ties to the C - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Crowd turns out to see a Kentucky Derby horse with ties to the Coast

By Ray Price, Reporter
All eyes were on Magnum Moon. (Photo Source: WLOX) All eyes were on Magnum Moon. (Photo Source: WLOX)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

If you own a champion thoroughbred, you have something to celebrate. If you own that thoroughbred and a casino, like Robert and Lawana Low, you have something to celebrate and a place to do it in.

Jim Brown, the casino’s food and beverage director, says in the weeks leading up to the big derby, the casino’s staff was briefed about most aspects of the race. It was standing room only in the Contact Sports Bar. Residents filled the bar to get a glimpse of the race. All eyes on Magnum Moon, the horse with a Gulf Coast connection.

"A lot of questions asked and answered about the horse, and his connection to the horse, the connection to the casino. We tried to make sure our staff knew. So, that they could share it with the guests," said Brown.  

Even though Magnum Moon didn't take home the Garland of Roses this year, the staff says it was still fun to have a connection. This is the second time their employers had a horse in the Kentucky Derby.

"Strangely enough, it was a lot more exciting this year I think. Having them be there once we kind of knew what to expect and knowing that we got there again, we thought this time we were going to get it," added Brown.

Still after the “most exciting two minutes in sports” was over, the excitement still lingered around the sports bar.

"As a matter of fact, we were just talking about how all the buildup and all the work that goes in those two minutes is still worth it. It's just a phenomenal event, and we'll all be buzzing now for an hour or two as we clean and straighten up and get ready to go again," Brown said.

They will be ready to go again the next time a part of the Coast heads to Churchill Downs. The casino will be having a similar event for the upcoming Belmont Stakes.

