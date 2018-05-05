Harrison County sheriff deputy involved in car accident on Hwy 49

A car accident involving a Harrison County sheriff deputy happened Saturday evening around 7: 30 p.m. The accident happened on the corner of Oneal Road and Hwy 49. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said two deputies in the vehicle were both injured with non-life-threatening injuries. Peterson says the accident was not a result from a pursuit or running any traffic lights. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Police, firefighters, and medical personnel responded to the scene. Officers were rerouting traffic around the accident. The area has since been cleared.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.