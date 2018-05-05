Harrison County residents band together to clean up community - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Harrison County residents band together to clean up community

By Dave Ryan, Reporter
HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

Across Harrison County's 4th district, community leaders joined with residents young and old rolled up their sleeves and did their part to clean up Saturday afternoon.

"We're here now picking up tires and trash and litter," said Gulfport Ward 1 Councilman Truck Casey.

Casey and his family gathered loose tires from the roadside in Ward 1.

"When I grew up, we didn't have this problem," said Casey. "We played with the tires. We didn't throw litter out. We picked up behind ourselves. We need to start doing what you should do in the whole community, not depending on the city."

Farther north, near Martin Luther King Boulevard, Supervisor Kent Jones joined residents to pick up trash.

"You go up and down the main thoroughfares, you see all this trash on the side of the road," said Jones. "We just want to come out and pick it up one good day. And then when the guys come back through and cut it, you don't see all that cut paper on the side of the street."

For Gulfport resident Patrica Sims, it's a matter of making a choice to do the right thing.

"It's a good thing that we wanted to get out and clean up the neighborhood," Sims said. "There's a lot of trash on the side of the road. If we don't do it, who's going to do it?"

But it wasn't just about cleaning up the community, it's also about teaching a lesson to the younger Gulfport residents.

"Well, the kids like to be involved, and we like to keep our kids involved to let them know that what the grown-ups do the kids need to be involved too," said Sims.

Kids like Javion Martin.

"It's teaching us to like, be better and clean up the community and help out," said Martin.

Sims believes this day will help those kids speak up instead of watching people litter.

"If they gotta get out here and clean it up, they might see someone else out here throwing trash in the road and be like, ‘hey don't do that’," she said. "We've gotta get out here and clean this up. We've got to keep our neighborhood beautiful."

Supervisor Jones says he plans to hold another community clean-up event in the fall.

