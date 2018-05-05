Water spout spotted off Biloxi beach - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Water spout spotted off Biloxi beach

By Annie Johnson, Digital Producer
This is not a tornado, but residents should stay away from the area, if possible. (Photo source: WLOX) This is not a tornado, but residents should stay away from the area, if possible. (Photo source: WLOX)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Residents of Biloxi spotted a water spout in the Mississippi Sound Saturday just after 2:30 p.m. The spout was sighted south of the Beau Rivage.

This is not a tornado, but residents should stay away from the area, if possible, and take caution. 

