Moss Point River Jamboree draws big crowds

It was a full house for the 37th annual River Jamboree in Moss Point Saturday. From live music to food, to jump houses, the city had it all. A local artist even wrote a special song for the city of Moss Point and performed it.

The smell was amazing with grilled corn, funnel cakes, and even snow cones.

"They need to try the pickle pop snowballs at Below Zero," said Addie May Smith. "Just the atmosphere. It's just really nice, and I just love that the weather's great and just the community. It's really great."

The day kicked off with a boat race at the new boat launch near City Hall.

