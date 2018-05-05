18-wheeler overturns in Harrison County in overnight accident

The driver of an 18-wheeler escaped serious injury Saturday morning when his big rig flipped over. (Source: Pat Sullivan)

An 18-wheeler flipped over on Highway 49 early Saturday morning in an accident that left the road shut down for a short period of time.

It happened around 3 a.m. near the intersection of Hwy. 67 and Hwy. 49 in Saucier. Authorities say the driver of the big rig managed to escape serious injuries.

Saucier Fire Department and Harrison County Fire Services, as well as MDEQ, worked to clear the accident. At one point, all southbound lanes had to be closed to traffic while crews worked to clean up the debris. That included cleaning up oil and fuel that spilled out onto the highway from the 18-wheeler. The accident was completely clear just before 6:30 a.m. Authorities say the truck was carrying a non-hazardous cargo.

The driver was taken to a local hospital by American Medical Response to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, say officials.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.