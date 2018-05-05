Nature on paper: Artists compete in Gautier event - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Nature on paper: Artists compete in Gautier event

Artist Kathy Daigle paints a boat at Tucey's (photo source: WLOX) Artist Kathy Daigle paints a boat at Tucey's (photo source: WLOX)
Artist Dana Mosby paints a boat at Tucey's (photo source: WLOX) Artist Dana Mosby paints a boat at Tucey's (photo source: WLOX)
GAUTIER, MS (WLOX) -

Saturday was a beautiful day to admire nature, and that's just what artists from across the region did as part of the second annual Plein Air Art Competition in Gautier.

Artists Dana Mosby and Kathy Daigle traveled from Baton Rouge, Louisiana for the competition. The two scouted possible locations on Friday.

"We try and do it as often as we can. Right now, the springtime is a good time to get out and paint," Dana said. "We've seen some places that have really beautiful boats, and of course the water is lovely."

Paula Yancey with the City of Gautier said the winning painting last year was of a boat. 

"It's amazing when these artists come back, to see what they can do in that limited period of time," Paula said.

Dana and Kathy said they would attempt two paintings Saturday. Competition rules state artists are allowed to create as many paintings as possible in the allotted time.

"So, we're going to hopefully do a morning painting then do an afternoon painting," Dana said. "We're kind of looking at painting some marshes and the boats. We have boats in Louisiana obviously, but we don't see as many boats at one time."

The artists will bring their framed art back to City Hall Saturday afternoon. Judges will photograph it, and then the artist will take their creation home and frame it. A ceremony will be held in June to announce the winner.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

