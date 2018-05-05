Controlled burn happening today in Harrison County

If you see smoke in the sky in the northern part of Harrison County Saturday, there's no need to worry. The U.S. Forest Service will be burning 292 acres in that area.

The burn is located along Forest Service Road 424, which is Grandway Boulevard in the Lyman area. Smoke may be seen from Hwy. 67, Carson Road, White Star Road, and Hwy. 605. Access to the Grand Bear Golf Course will remain open.

Fire crews from the U.S. Forestry Service will be in the location throughout the day, monitoring the burn. Please use caution if you're traveling in those areas.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.