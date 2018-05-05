Hwy. 90 in Ocean Springs back open after crash

Both eastbound lanes were shut down to traffic after a multi-vehicle wreck in Ocean Springs Saturday morning. (Source: WLOX)

Highway 90 in Ocean Springs is back open after a crash involving multiple vehicles shut it down Saturday morning.

It happened 7:30 a.m. near the intersection of Holcomb and Bienville boulevards. Police shut down both eastbound lanes while the accident was cleared, causing traffic delays for many in the area. All lanes are now open.

Authorities say no one was injured in the crash.

BREAKING: Multi vehicle accident on Bienville Blvd in Ocean Springs. All EB lanes closed at Holcomb Avenue. pic.twitter.com/MG9max10Vu — Taren Reed (@TarenWLOX) May 5, 2018

