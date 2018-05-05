Harrison Central steals road win over Ocean Springs, other South - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Harrison Central steals road win over Ocean Springs, other South State softball action

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) -

Harrison Central comes back from an early 2-0 deficit to steal game one of the Class 6A South State Finals from Ocean Springs 4-3. With four Coast softball squads competing for South State Championships, check the highlights in the video above and full scores below. 

Class 6A

Harrison Central 4
Ocean Springs 3

Class 5A

Pearl River Central 5
North Pike 4

Class 2A

St. Patrick 2
Enterprise 1

