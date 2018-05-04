Gulfport run-rules, sweeps Oak Grove to advance to South State, other playoff action

Gulfport slugger Gabe Lacy celebrates with his teammates after hitting a two-run home run (WLOX Sports)

Gabe Lacy smacked a two-run home run over the centerfield wall to get things started for Gulfport, and they didn't look back. The defending Class 6A South State Champions run-rule Oak Grove 12-2 in five innings to sweep the Warriors and advance to the South State Finals once again.

Highlights from around our area in the video above, full scores below.

SCORES

Class 6A

Oak Grove 2

Gulfport 12 (final - five innings)

George County 0

Harrison Central 3

Red Rebels tie the series, forcing a game three on Saturday. Winner faces Gulfport in Class 6A South State Finals.

Class 5A

Pearl River Central 6

West Jones 4

Blue Devils tie the series at one apiece.

Class 4A

Purvis 1

East Central 4



West Lauderdale 4

Vancleave 5



Vancleave and East Central will square off in the Class 4A South State Finals.

Class 1A

Nanih Waiya 20

Resurrection 9

Resurrection's season ends in a sweep to Nanih Waiya.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.