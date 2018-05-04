New traffic light going up on Hwy. 90 in Gulfport

The light is going up at the intersection of Hwy. 90 and 32nd Ave. right in front of the Island View expansion. (Photo source: WLOX)

If you're driving on Hwy. 90 in downtown Gulfport, you'll see a frenzy of building activity. Now, viewers can add a new traffic light to the additions.

The light is going up at the intersection of Hwy. 90 and 32nd Ave. right in front of the Island View expansion. According to Kelly Castleberry with M-Dot, a traffic study conducted by Island View as part of its expansion plans found the new signal would be needed.

Castleberry said the light is estimated to cost between $175,000 and $300,000. The Island View is paying for the new edition.

