Suspect in Pascagoula shooting linked to rape case - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Suspect in Pascagoula shooting linked to rape case

Brandon Williams (Source: Pascagoula Police Dept) Brandon Williams (Source: Pascagoula Police Dept)
PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) -

A suspect in custody for a shooting in Pascagoula is linked to a separate rape case that happened in March, say police.

Brandon Taiwan Williams of Moss Point is now in custody in a Rankin County, MS jail. He was stopped by authorities there and arrested without incident early Saturday morning. Williams was wanted in a shooting that took place Friday around 3:45 p.m. on Whitmore Street in Pascagoula.

According to Cpt. Doug Adams, the victim was shot by Williams, who was attempting to intimidate a witness in a rape case. Williams was charged with rape in March 2018 in Pascagoula. He was out on a $75,000 bond at the time of the shooting as he awaited trial in Jackson County Circuit Court.

Pascagoula Police officers will travel to Rankin County to bring Williams back to Pascagoula, where he will be taken to Jackson County Adult Detention Center.

Police said the victim was shot in the left foot and the calf. That person is now recovering. 

Anyone who has information about the investigation is urged to call the Pascagoula Police Department at 228-762-2211.?

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

