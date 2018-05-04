Small house fire reported in Hancock County

Bay St. Louis firefighters worked a house fire on Mole Drive Friday afternoon. Fire Chief Monty Strong says the homeowner got out of the shower and noticed smoke. She walked down to her bedroom, saw flames, closed the door, ran outside and called 911.

Chief Strong says firefighters saw smoke when they arrived. They entered the house, carried hoses to the bedroom and opened the door. Before they could douse the flames, the fire lost its oxygen and extinguished itself. No one was hurt, and there was minimal damage don’t to the bedroom. The fire marshal will investigate the cause of the fire.

