Big defense spending means big business for Gulfport marine manu - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Big defense spending means big business for Gulfport marine manufacturing company

By Mike Lacy, Reporter
Connect
United States Marine, Inc., is in the process of hiring 40 additional employees, which will bring its workforce up to almost 200 in the next two to three years. (Photo source: WLOX) United States Marine, Inc., is in the process of hiring 40 additional employees, which will bring its workforce up to almost 200 in the next two to three years. (Photo source: WLOX)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

Big defense spending means big business for South Mississippi. For shipbuilders, the sound of drills and riveters makes sweet music, and United States Marine, Inc. CEO Barry Dreyfus Jr. is dancing to the beat.

“Just the other day, my wife and I were in the car and said, ‘Look, look! There’s a boat we built!’” he said. “So, I’m just a like a kid in a candy store when I see our products coming from Gulfport, Mississippi, everywhere in the world.”

Congress approved a boost in the national defense budget by $160 billion over two years as part of its $1.3 trillion omnibus spending package in March.

“That’s the best part of the bill was fully funding our military, which is turning into orders from the Navy, the Marine Corps, the Coast Guard and others,” said U.S. Rep. Steven Palazzo. “And a lot of those orders are taking place right here in the yard that we’re standing in at U.S. Marine.”

USMI is in the process of adding 40 people to its workforce and doubling its production to 20-30 boats a year for the next three to five years.

“We were at low-rate production for a long while,” Dreyfus said. “But now, with the new defense budget and this sequestration caps going, Congress has done a great job in funding our military.”

Production under the new funding has already started.

“We’re doing it right now,” Dreyfus said. “In fact, we’re here on a Friday. We normally work Monday through Thursday, 10 hours a day. But because we don’t have enough people, we’re working overtime today and tomorrow.”

Among those will be a 9-meter explosive ordinance boat designed to clear mines.

Also under construction is the NSW RIB, which serves multiple duties including search and rescue operations.

“The boats we’ll be building in the next few years compliments special forces and other people in the Department of defense.”

United States Marine has already started to hire new employees, and in 2-3 years, the workforce should be up to nearly 200.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:22 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:22:35 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:03 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:03:34 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

  • Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Sunday, May 27 2018 1:57 PM EDT2018-05-27 17:57:42 GMT
    Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:03 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:03:34 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

  • Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Friday, May 25 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-05-25 18:57:52 GMT
    This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

    More >>

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly