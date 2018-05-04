UPDATE: Suspect wanted in Moss Point shooting turns himself in - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

UPDATE: Suspect wanted in Moss Point shooting turns himself in

David Jones (Source: Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office) David Jones (Source: Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office)
MOSS POINT, MS (WLOX) -

A suspect accused of shooting a man in the leg Wednesday has turned himself into authorities, say police.

David O'Neal Jones, 30, turned himself in Friday night to Moss Point Police without incident, said Police Chief Brandon Ashley.

Jones is charged with aggravated assault using a deadly weapon after allegedly shooting a Richardo Deloach, 32. Police were called to a home on Tanner Street just before 4 p.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived, they found Deloach with a single gunshot wound to his leg. Deloach described the suspect to police, who later identified Jones as the suspect. 

Officers found the gun they believe was used in the shooting at a home on Lilly Circle later the same day. The weapon was described as a SKS 7.62 caliber rifle that was reported stolen from a Moss Point resident in 2017.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact police at 228-475-1711.

