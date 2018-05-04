Page 13: Looking for moonshine in Kiln, Ms. - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Page 13: Looking for moonshine in Kiln, Ms.

Over the years plenty of Moonshine and a lot of money was made around here. (Photo source: WLOX) Over the years plenty of Moonshine and a lot of money was made around here. (Photo source: WLOX)
Over the years plenty of Moonshine and a lot of money was made around here. (Photo source: WLOX) Over the years plenty of Moonshine and a lot of money was made around here. (Photo source: WLOX)
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

South Mississippi Whiskey is being made at Crittendon Distillery on Highway 43 in the Kiln. This is one of only four distilleries in the state. The Kiln is a perfect place for this operation because this part of Hancock Country has been a hotbed for Moonshine production for hundreds of years.

Distillery owner, Matt Crittendon, works with author Al Saucier who has written several books on the Moonshine culture in this neck of the woods. Saucier gives tours of the distillery and Crittendon embraces the history. 

 "Everybody who is 60 plus had their hands in moonshine somehow in the Kiln. It's a history I grew up with, and I enjoy it. It's one of the reasons we're here in the Kiln. It's the traditional place you make Moonshine," said Crittendon. 

 Standing on the banks of the Jourdan River, Saucier begins his tour of old Kiln Moonshine stills.

"The oldest still in Kiln, Mississippi was out on a peninsula," said Saucier who calls himself the Moonshine Ambassador. His eleventh book on the subject is titled Legends of Farm Families Makin' and Runnin' White Lightening. Saucier gives guided tours, showcasing some of the old moonshine sites in the area.

"People come from Canada and all around America to find out about these treasures. There's no way they can even fathom what happened here," Saucier said. 

 Over the years plenty of Moonshine and a lot of money was made around here. Even organized crime was involved. Saucier talks about names like Al Capone and Joseph Kennedy running Cuban rum up into the Jourdan River and then sending it by boats, trains and trucks around the country.


Local farmers, families and maybe even public officials were getting a piece of the action by cooking and transporting the Moonshine. Saucier's books and tours reveal how locals profited from the illegal liquor trade.

"We find out who these invisible Moonshine families were. Why were the so wealthy? How did they make wealth in the wilderness with nothing? Moonshine. That's right," Saucier said.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:22 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:22:35 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:03 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:03:34 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

  • Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Sunday, May 27 2018 1:57 PM EDT2018-05-27 17:57:42 GMT
    Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:03 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:03:34 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

  • Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Friday, May 25 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-05-25 18:57:52 GMT
    This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

    More >>

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly