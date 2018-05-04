Three Coast medics awarded by Acadian Ambulance - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Three Coast medics awarded by Acadian Ambulance

By Annie Johnson, Digital Producer
Left: Jason Hawkshead, Top left: Crystal Ralston, Bottom Left: Kristen Lyndall. (Photo source: Acadian Ambulance) Left: Jason Hawkshead, Top left: Crystal Ralston, Bottom Left: Kristen Lyndall. (Photo source: Acadian Ambulance)
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

Every year, Acadian Ambulance recognizes exceptional medic for their tireless work ethic and dedication to the community. This year three recipients were awarded from the Coast.

Jason Hawkshead, of Diamondhead, was selected as the Safety Management Systems Paramedic of the Year. Hawkshead began working for Acadian Ambulance in 2000 as an EMT in Jackson County. He joined the Safety Management Systems as a paramedic in 2008.

“In his years with Safety Management Systems, he has taken on many challenges and projects and can always be counted on to step up if another employee becomes ill or needs to leave a project due to a family emergency,” said SMS President Scott Domingue.

Kristen Lyndall, of Mobile, was selected as the Jackson County regional EMT of the Year. Lyndall previously worked for a company that provides contract management of facilities ranging from airports to universities and hospitals. She began as an administrative assistant and worked her way up to regional manager. She decided to switch to an EMS career with the intention of making a difference and feeling truly proud at the end of each day.

Operations Manager Damon Wilson said, “Kristen continues to display the same drive and passion that propelled her in the corporate world. She has been nominated several times as the Jackson County Employee of the Quarter and earned the award in 2017. Kristen also says she has learned something new from every one of her coworkers.”

Crystal Ralston, of Vancleave, was selected as the Jackson County Paramedic of the year. In her 13 years with Acadian Ambulance, Ralston has served as a paramedic, Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) committee representative, communication committee chairperson, preceptor and medical records auditor.

Operations Manager Damon Wilson said, “She has worked hard to be very involved in our company, evident through the additional roles and responsibilities she takes on. She continuously seeks to improve morale, employee recognition and appreciation within the Jackson County team.”

Hawkshead, Lyndall, and Ralston were also finalists for the overall Louisiana/Mississippi honor. Acadian Ambulance is one of the largest ambulance services in the nation, offering emergency and non-emergency transportation to areas in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

