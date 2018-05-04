West Harrison HS celebrates college and military bound students - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

West Harrison HS celebrates college and military bound students

More than a dozen organizations were represented, including colleges, businesses and military branches. (Photo source: WLOX) More than a dozen organizations were represented, including colleges, businesses and military branches. (Photo source: WLOX)
All 187 seniors going to college or joining the military were announced as they ran out to the cheers of their classmates. (Photo source: WLOX) All 187 seniors going to college or joining the military were announced as they ran out to the cheers of their classmates. (Photo source: WLOX)
HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

It was a celebration of achievement in Harrison County Friday morning. West Harrison High School students were given well-deserved accolades for their accomplishments.

The shouts from the crowd were similar to a rock concert in the gym at West Harrison High as seniors were honored for their plans after graduating. All 187 seniors going to college or joining the military were announced as they ran out to the cheers of their classmates.

More than a dozen organizations were represented, including colleges, businesses and military branches. Calynne Dupuis was one of the many students heading into the military.

"I want to be able to travel and to experience all the Navy things the Navy has to offer. My parents were in the Navy, and I think it's going to be a cool overall experience," she said.

The school also celebrated more than eight million dollars in scholarship offers for its students.
The top earner being Kobe Hayes with more than 1.1 million in offers.

"I think everyone here worked just as hard as I did, and that's how we were all able to raise that much money. I was really impressed with how much we were all able to raise together," said Hayes.

This was the second annual College and Career Signing Day for West Harrison.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

