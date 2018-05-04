Picayune man killed in Louisiana crash

A Picayune man is dead after a crash Thursday night on Interstate 59 in Louisiana.

Ronnie Joseph Reagan, 32, died in the two-vehicle crash, which happened at 8:17 p.m. two miles north of the split between I-10/12 and I-59.

Louisiana State Police said Reagan was headed northbound on I-59 in the left lane. Reagan's 2004 Ford Expedition was struck from behind by a 2012 Lexus driven by a man from Columbia, MS. The collision pushed Reagan's SUV into the median, where the vehicle flipped. Reagan was thrown from the vehicle. Police said he was not wearing a seat belt. He was taken by helicopter to a New Orleans hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The driver of the Lexus had moderate injuries and was taken to the hospital for evaluation. Authorities said there was no indication that the driver of the Lexus was impaired. However, blood samples will be taken as part of the police investigation.

