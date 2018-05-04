TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes back open on Hwy. 90 in Biloxi

First responders in Biloxi just finished clearing the scene of a wreck on Highway 90 involving four vehicles. It happened in the eastbound lane close to Gill Avenue, which is just west of the Biloxi Lighthouse.

One lane of traffic was blocked for about 30 minutes, causing traffic to back up all the way to White Avenue at one point. All of the lanes are now back open and traffic is moving once again.

Biloxi Police tell us that the accidents were all minor. One person complaining of chest pain was taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

Watch traffic live from the City of Biloxi Lighthouse Cam:

