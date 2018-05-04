TROPICS: Watching area near Bahamas

Areas near the Bahamas and southern Florida will see rainfall impacts from this system. It is not expected to affect South Mississippi.

An upper system near the Bahamas is expected to stay east of the Gulf of Mexico as a weekend cold front protects South Mississippi from any possible impact.

Even though Hurricane Season doesn't officially start until June 1, an area with potential for tropical development near the Bahamas caught the attention of the National Hurricane Center on Friday.

A large area of showers and thunderstorms near the Bahamas is associated with an upper-level low pressure system and a surface trough.

This upper system near the Bahamas is being watched by the National Hurricane Center. No significant development is expected. And I think it will stay well east of South MS. #mswx @WLOX pic.twitter.com/AB6fmjEK4H — Wesley Williams (@WesWilliamsII) May 4, 2018

The system is forecast to move westward over the Florida peninsula on Saturday with no significant development.

Locally heavy rains and gusty winds are possible over portions of the Bahamas and southern Florida through this weekend.

I have drawn a white line around the areas expected to see significant rainfall impacts from the Bahamas system. As you can see, it stays well east of South MS. A weekend cold front will protect us. #MSwx @WLOX pic.twitter.com/WQzwQNyZFQ — Wesley Williams (@WesWilliamsII) May 4, 2018

"The good news is that no significant tropical development is expected," said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams on Friday. "Water temperatures are only marginally warm enough to support development. It's pretty unlikely that this will become a tropical depression or tropical storm."

"A cold front will pass through South Mississippi on Sunday," Williams continued. "Even if the system manages to enter the eastern Gulf of Mexico, it will quickly be turned northward by the cold front. And this front will push this system northeastward away from the Gulf, and then northward up the Atlantic coast."

"I do not expect any impacts to South Mississippi," said Williams. "But, it certainly is a sign that Hurricane Season is just around the corner."

