Termite swarms spotted in South Mississippi

Termite swarms were caught on camera this week in South Mississippi. Video from the Gulfport area showed swarms of termites flying around well-lit areas on Thursday night.

"Remember, termites are attracted to lights," said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams. "That's something I learned from experience, growing up on the Gulf Coast as a kid."

"So, if your lights are on at night, they may invite themselves in," Williams continued. "We've already been dealing with swarms of lovebugs too. Expect these swarms to continue for the next several weeks."

