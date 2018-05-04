Officers injured while arresting man with a machete

Two Biloxi officers are recovering after being injured Friday morning while trying to arrest a man with a machete after he reportedly attacked his neighbor.

It happened just before 6 a.m. at Palm Isle Apartments, which is on Eisenhower Drive in Biloxi. A 50-year-old man who lives there told officers he heard someone outside his apartment. As the man went to investigate Telly Dixon, allegedly swung the machete at him, slicing his hand. The man was able to make it back into his apartment, where he called police. Dixon reportedly used to leave at the complex.

Officers found Dixon without clothes on close to the apartments but he was not holding a weapon. As officers tried to arrest him, authorities say Dixon attacked both officers, injuring them.

The officers and the victim were all taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries. Dixon was arrested and is now charged with two counts of simple assault on an officer and one count of aggravated assault. His bond was set at $50,000 for each simple assault charge and a $100,000 bond for the aggravated assault charge.

The victim called police to report that his neighbor was standing outside holding a machete and being belligerent.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Biloxi Police Department at 228-392-0641.

