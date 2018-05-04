Crawfish boil at The Blind Tiger benefits Bay St. Louis firefighter

It's the season for crawfish, and Thursday evening there was plenty to go around. Those who came out to the Blind Tiger in Bay St. Louis didn't just come to eat, they came to help a first responder still recovering after surviving a treacherous wreck.

Breezy weather, boiling crawfish and great music was all present at the Blind Tiger. The man that would benefit from all this is what brought so many out to enjoy a meal al fresco.

"You're like a family when you work for the city. The fire department, the police department, public works, and you have to come together and support one another," said former city employee Sandra Day.

Last month, Bay St. Louis firefighter Michael Guitreau was on his way to work riding his motorcycle on Highway 603 when a driver pulled out in front of him. The crash left Guitreau with excruciating injuries.

"Most of his injuries was to his lower legs. Both lower legs were broken pretty bad. He did have a ruptured spline. They had to remove his spline. He did have a fracture in the lower part of his back," said Bay St. Louis Fire Chief Monty Strong.

Guitreau spent a few weeks in the hospital and received multiple surgeries.

"Young man got four children. Young children at that. What he's going through and his recovering, we'll be there for him the whole way," said Mayor Mike Favre.

"These guys do a lot for us every day. Our hope tonight is to get rid of every crawfish that we cook," said Thomas Genin, who is the owner of The Blind Tiger.

One thousand pounds of crawfish were donated for this event. One hundred percent of the proceeds will go to Guitreau. Guitreau's co-workers said he's been on the job for three years.

Throughout his tenure, they said the loving father has had an unwavering dedication to saving others, but on this day the very people he's trained to help are helping him one crawfish at a time.

Chief Strong said because he's already spent so many days in the hospital, Guitreau has used up the rest of his vacation and sick time. So, some city workers have donated their own sick or vacation time so that Guitreau can continue to receive a paycheck.

