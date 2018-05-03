George County walks off Harrison Central to lead off third round - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

George County walks off Harrison Central to lead off third round baseball playoffs

Brandon Davis and Neil Frederic meet at home plate before a George County and Harrison Central playoff contest (WLOX Sports) Brandon Davis and Neil Frederic meet at home plate before a George County and Harrison Central playoff contest (WLOX Sports)
LUCEDALE, MS (WLOX) -

Tied at two in the bottom of the seventh, Jarett Anders knocked a walk-off grand slam to give George County a 6-2 win over Harrison Central to lead off the third round of the 2018 MHSAA Baseball Playoffs. Highlights in the video above, full scores below.

SCORES

Class 6A

Harrison Central 2
George County 6

Gulfport 13
Oak Grove 10 (final - 8 innings)

Class 5A

Pear River Central 6
West Jones 7

Class 4A

Vancleave 3
West Lauderdale 2

East Central 8
Purvis 6

Class 1A

Resurrection 3
Nanih Waiya 13

