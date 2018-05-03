TNathan Fairley responds after being removed from Mississippi Rising Coalition Board

The organization cited TNathan’s past felony convictions as reasoning for the removal, saying they were unaware of the convictions until it was reported today. (Photo source: Facebook)

TNathan Fairley responded through a Facebook live video after he was removed from the Mississippi Rising Coalition Board of Directors. The video was made Friday night, one day after the announcement was made. Fairley states:

I’m not a victim. I can’t change my past. But, I’ve also realized that everything that I have gone through in my life has made me into the person I am today. I apologize to those who thought I should of greeted them by saying, ‘Hello, my name is TNathan Fairley, and I am a convicted felon.’ I apologize to those who felt like that was the greeting I should of gave you, all. But if you want to judge me off of my past, that is your shorts. But if you want to judge me off of what I have done since my past, that would probably be a better prospect for all of the concern.

The organization made a public post on Facebook citing Fairley's past felony convictions as reasoning for the removal. They said they were unaware of the convictions until it was reported Thursday.

Fairley had strong ties with the Mississippi Rising Coalition and has recently appeared on various media outlets regarding issues taking place in the city of Ocean Springs. After a heated meeting over the state flag, Fairley pushed for a public boycott of the city and was seen at a press conference with the organization where they announced the lawsuit against the City of Ocean Springs over the state flag.

In the video, Fairley says he has made peace with his past.

