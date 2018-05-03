Gulfport couple celebrates 71st anniversary with humor and love

Steve and Vivian Miller say the key to a long marriage is true love and the ability to give and take. (Photo Source: WLOX)

Steve and Vivian Miller say that life together is better than life alone.

But that doesn’t mean they can't have sense of humor about it. Why did she marry him? “I guess, because he asked me,” Vivian said with a smile.

She added, she has always been the boss. “I have the whole say all the time. So, that’s why we’re still together.”

The couple celebrated their 71st anniversary with family at the Boyington Health and Rehabilitation Center in Gulfport. Steve remembers the day he first met Vivian. “She came in with a very fancy hat,” he said. He added, she won his heart right away.

“I would say pretty much, yeah,” he said. “I didn’t think too much about it. I just went for it.”

He had just come back from World War II serving in the Air Force. That’s where he met the legendary Singing Cowboy, Gene Autry. “We used to joke with each other, ‘Well let’s go spread a bale of hay,” he said with a hearty laugh.

She was an artist working as a tour guide in Green Bay. “It was very much a wonderful, wonderful place to be,” Vivian said.

Together, they became better. “I’m amazed,” said daughter Heidi Grissom. “My father has such a generosity and love for her. It’s just unbelievable.”

At the event, stories were enjoyed, memories refreshed and marriage secrets shared. “Give and take,” Steve said. “A little of each, and you’ll make it work.”

They love nature, love to travel, and most of all, they love each other - her No. 1 lesson for a long, successful marriage.

Steve Miller is 96 years old and Vivian is 93.

