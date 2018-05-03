Biloxi police searching for people they say used fake money at Family Dollar

Police report the two people arrived at the store in a newer model black SUV, possibly a Toyota 4Runner with aftermarket tires. (Photo source: Biloxi PD)

Biloxi police are looking for two people they believe are involved in using counterfeit money at a Family Dollar store on April 1. Police say a male and female purchased items from the store using a fake $100 bill to pay for the items.

Police report the two people arrived at the store in a newer model black SUV, possibly a Toyota 4Runner with aftermarket tires. They were last seen traveling south on Lorraine Road. Police describe the female as wearing a red top and blue jeans with tattoos on her left arm and back and describe the male as wearing a grey t-shirt, black pants, black tennis shoes and a white hat with a yellow bill.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident or any other incident is asked to contact the Biloxi Police Department at (228) 392-0641.

