CRTC Firefighters honored for act of bravery

Firefighters from the Gulfport Readiness Training Center on the way to rescue a man who fell 50 feet from the Saucier Creek Bridge. (Photo Source: Rusty Shoultz)

The firefighters partnered with Harrison County emergency responders during the 2016 rescue mission. (Photo Source: Rusty Shoultz)

David Faul, Chase Edwards, Jonathan Harris and Marshal Hiley received the Mississippi Distinguished Civilian Service Medals for Valor after helping save a life in 2016. (Photo Source: WLOX)

A group of firefighters were honored for their heroism in a 2016 rescue mission that saved a man's life.

David Faul, Chase Edwards, Jonathan Harris and Marshal Hilley received the Mississippi Distinguished Civilian Service Medals for Valor. The four firefighters work at the Combat Readiness Training Center in Gulfport.

On September 7, 2016, the firefighters used high angle rescue techniques to lift a man from the water who fell 50 feet from the Saucier Creek Bridge.

"The training that these guys had and being able to put that into action and bring that person from the community back up safely, that is a real benefit to the community," said Lt. Col. Joseph Reid, Commander of the Combat Readiness Training Center-Battlefield Airmen Center.

The honored CRTC firefighters partnered with Harrison County emergency responders during the rescue effort.

"Any call that we go on we could be honored for, this is a show of support from our community. I'm very honored to be able to work and have the opportunity to work for a community that gives us this support," said Chief Chase Edwards.

The medals awarded to the firemen represent the state's highest award given to civilians.

