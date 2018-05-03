CRTC Firefighters honored for act of bravery - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

CRTC Firefighters honored for act of bravery

David Faul, Chase Edwards, Jonathan Harris and Marshal Hiley received the Mississippi Distinguished Civilian Service Medals for Valor after helping save a life in 2016. (Photo Source: WLOX) David Faul, Chase Edwards, Jonathan Harris and Marshal Hiley received the Mississippi Distinguished Civilian Service Medals for Valor after helping save a life in 2016. (Photo Source: WLOX)
The firefighters partnered with Harrison County emergency responders during the 2016 rescue mission. (Photo Source: Rusty Shoultz) The firefighters partnered with Harrison County emergency responders during the 2016 rescue mission. (Photo Source: Rusty Shoultz)
Firefighters from the Gulfport Readiness Training Center on the way to rescue a man who fell 50 feet from the Saucier Creek Bridge. (Photo Source: Rusty Shoultz) Firefighters from the Gulfport Readiness Training Center on the way to rescue a man who fell 50 feet from the Saucier Creek Bridge. (Photo Source: Rusty Shoultz)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

A group of firefighters were honored for their heroism in a 2016 rescue mission that saved a man's life. 

David Faul, Chase Edwards, Jonathan Harris and Marshal Hilley received the Mississippi Distinguished Civilian Service Medals for Valor. The four firefighters work at the Combat Readiness Training Center in Gulfport. 

On September 7, 2016, the firefighters used high angle rescue techniques to lift a man from the water who fell 50 feet from the Saucier Creek Bridge.

"The training that these guys had and being able to put that into action and bring that person from the community back up safely, that is a real benefit to the community," said Lt. Col. Joseph Reid, Commander of the Combat Readiness Training Center-Battlefield Airmen Center.

The honored CRTC firefighters partnered with Harrison County emergency responders during the rescue effort.  

"Any call that we go on we could be honored for, this is a show of support from our community. I'm very honored to be able to work and have the opportunity to work for a community that gives us this support," said Chief Chase Edwards.

The medals awarded to the firemen represent the state's highest award given to civilians.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:22 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:22:35 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:03 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:03:34 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

  • Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Sunday, May 27 2018 1:57 PM EDT2018-05-27 17:57:42 GMT
    Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:03 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:03:34 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

  • Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Friday, May 25 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-05-25 18:57:52 GMT
    This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

    More >>

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly