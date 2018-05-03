George Co. High teacher awarded for dedication

Perdue, who has taught at GCHS for 31 years, became concerned that his students’ abilities were not reflected in their ACT scores. (Photo source: George County School District)

George County High School teacher Larry Perdue received the ACT K-12 Champion Award for his outstanding professional accomplishments and dedication to student success.

“Everyone at some point in their life has been inspired by an individual who is tenacious, positive and dedicated to helping others achieve their life goals,” said ACT Senior Vice President of Public Affairs Scott Montgomery.

Perdue, who has taught at GCHS for 31 years, became concerned that his students’ abilities were not reflected in their ACT scores after he began to teach senior English. He began to study and research the ACT standards and emphasize the application of the students’ knowledge and skills. Because of Mr. Perdue’s efforts, numerous students have qualified for admission to college, and many have received academic scholarships based on ACT scores.

The ACT College and Career Readiness Champions are high school seniors, K-12 professionals, post-secondary professionals and workforce professionals who are making a positive impact on their communities through their efforts to advance college and career readiness for all.

“The ACT College and Career Readiness initiative provides an opportunity to recognize those exemplary individuals whom we all know and love and want to ensure their stories are told to inspire others to action,” Montgomery said.

