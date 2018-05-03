7th Annual Eagles Under the Oaks Charity Golf Tournament Raised $31,000

The 7th Annual Eagles Under the Oaks Charity Golf Tournament is sponsored by Keesler Federal Credit Union. (Photo Source: WLOX)

A golf tournament to benefit Combat Wounded Veterans of South Mississippi hit the links in at the Oaks in Pass Christian on Thursday morning.

The 7th Annual Eagles Under the Oaks Charity Golf Tournament is sponsored by Keesler Federal Credit Union. Proceeds benefit Combat Wounded Veterans of South Mississippi, a non-profit organization that offers assistance to veterans in need.

George Mitchell, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Keesler Federal Credit Union, is the brain child of this distinguished golf tournament.

Mitchell said. "We're deeply involved in all kinds of community activities, but none are really important than our contribution to the combat wounded veterans."

The mission was to provide a bridge for Mississippi wounded veterans to navigate the bureaucracy and paperwork.

"They still need to play for their bills, "said Mitchell. "The light bill, the mortgage, the car note, all need to get paid. That's where combat wounded vets fits, in with financial support. They also provide counseling."

Jimmy Smith, President and CEO of Singing River Federal Credit Union, encourages everyone to donate to this worthy cause.

"It goes to help those military veterans that are in transition period between military and back into civilian life," said Smith. "Great opportunity to help those folks that have helped our country in so many ways."

This year's golf tournament exceeded $31,000 for a grand total of close to $160,000 raised for wounded combat veterans over the last seven years.

