Gulf Coast VA to host VA2K Walk & Roll event

The Gulf Coast VA will host its annual VA2K Walk & Roll event May 16 at the Biloxi VA Medical Center’s water fountain to help homeless veterans and promote healthy lifestyles. The event will start at 7:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., and 2 p.m.

The VA2K event is a two-kilometer walk, which is about 1.2 miles. The event is free, and the Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System invites participation from the community.

“The VA2K Walk & Roll is one of the ways we encourage our staff to adopt healthy lifestyles. It’s also a great way for them to help homeless Veterans,” Bryan C. Matthews, Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System Director, said.

Participants are encouraged to bring a voluntary donation such as flashlights, batteries, tarps, tents, toiletries, non-perishable, packaged food or bottled water. These donations will be collected and distributed to local homeless Veterans, but donations are not required to participate.

Nationally, donations valued at approximately $2 million have been raised for homeless Veterans since 2011.

For more information, visit here.

