Gulfport HS senior organizes effort to celebrate classmates

Students showed support for their classmates in Gulfport Thursday morning. The idea was to give recognition to students who are planning to begin their journey after high school either into higher education or the military.

It's called a Donut Decision Day. It was all organized by senior, Allie Estorge. She got the idea last summer and thought it would be good to bring it here to Gulfport. It gives the seniors a chance to congratulate one another on their future paths.

"I wanted to bring that to this school because we need that here. We have someone going to Yale, we have someone going to the Arts Institute of Seattle, we have someone going to AMDA, we have someone going to Midland Nebraska University," said Estorge.

The administration says it was so well organized that it could become an annual tradition.

"We always want to recognize our seniors and what they've done. This gives us an opportunity to recognize not only their achievements but where they're going on the next step in that journey," said Principal Mike Lindsey.

More than 40 organizations, including schools and military branches, were represented at the event.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.