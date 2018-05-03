St. Martin man found dead inside parked car at shopping center

Jackson County Coroner Vicki Broadus confirmed the cause of death of Darryl Richardson Jr. of St. Martin was a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Richardson was found dead inside a car parked at a shopping center.

He was found early Thursday morning inside the vehicle, which was parked at the Lemoyne Plaza Shopping Center on Lemoyne Boulevard. A sheriff's deputy patrolling the area spotted the victim inside the parked car around 3:30 a.m.

Anyone with information on this death is asked to contact Jackson County Sheriff's Office at 228-769-3036.

