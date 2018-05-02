Stephen Vogt homers in Shuckers debut as Biloxi beats Jacksonville 2-1

Stephen Vogt belted a solo home run in his first rehab appearance and RHP Thomas Jankins (W, 5-0) provided 6.1 scoreless innings in the Biloxi Shuckers' (16-10) series opening 2-1 win over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (12-13) on Wednesday night at MGM Park.

Biloxi's runs came in the bottom of the fourth. It started with Vogt's laser home run to right field in his second at bat of the night. The Brewers' catcher was added to the Shuckers' roster on rehab earlier in the day. Jake Gatewood promptly doubled to the base of the right field wall. With two outs and Gatewood at third, Jake Hager shot a single back up the middle to plate the eventual winning run.

Jankins cruised through the first six innings, while his offense provided him the two runs he would need to earn the win. The righty allowed just three base hits and kept the Jumbo Shrimp off the base paths with a pickoff in the second and two double plays in the third and fourth. He struck out four, while his only trouble came in the seventh inning.

After issuing walks to John Norwood and Cade Gotta, Jankins gave way to RHP Jon Olzcak (H, 3) who slithered out of the jam. Olzcak got Brian Schales to fly out to center and Rodrigo Vigil to ground into an inning-ending fielder's choice. LHP Boone Logan (H, 1) fired a 1-2-3 eighth in his third rehab outing with Biloxi with a pair of strikeouts.

In the ninth, RHP Nate Griep (S, 9) had to work around a bases-loaded predicament to put the game on ice. Monte Harrison and John Norwood led off with walks, and Eric Jagielo singled home Jacksonville's first run. After a Gotta sac bunt, manager Mike Guerrero opted to intentionally walk Schales to load the bases. Griep worked out of it though, getting Vigil to pop out in foul territory and Chris Diaz to fly out to right field to seal the win.

The Shuckers look to make it two in a row on Thursday night at 6:35 PM CT with RHP Angel Ventura (0-1, 4.50) battling Jacksonville's RHP Pablo Lopez (0-0, 0.00).