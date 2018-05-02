Ocean Springs blanks Brandon, advances to Class 6A South State f - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Ocean Springs blanks Brandon, advances to Class 6A South State finals

Ocean Springs head coach Lindsay O'Brien shares a laugh with her Lady Greyhounds (WLOX Sports) Ocean Springs head coach Lindsay O'Brien shares a laugh with her Lady Greyhounds (WLOX Sports)
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) -

Ocean Springs blanks Brandon 12-0 in five innings to advance to the 2018 Class 6A South State Championship Series. After outscoring the Bulldogs 18-0 in two games, the Lady Greyhounds will now face Harrison Central with a trip to the Class 6A State Championship series on the line. Highlights from the Lady Greyhounds' game two victory over Brandon in the highlights above. 

Powered by Frankly