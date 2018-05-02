Family still hopeful after charges dropped in son's murder

Blake Carrol and Alexis pose for a photo with one of their children. (photo source: Bridgett Carroll)

Blake Carroll holds two of his children. He was gunned down in front of his home in 2017. (photo source: Bridgett Carroll)

Less than a year after their son was murdered, a Pass Christian family has learned the man they thought would be charged with the crime is out free.

"We don't want our son to be forgotten," said Bill Carroll. His son Blake was gunned down in his front yard in 2017. Bill and his wife Bridgett still live in the home.

"I see this every time I walk out on that porch," Bridgett said.

The two now help take care of Blake's three children, Landen, Caiden and Ethen. "They are very demanding and they want Nanny and Gramps' attention, and we want to give it all to them because they deserve it," Bridgett said.

An investigation revealed Blake was shot in the head during a fight between his longtime girlfriend and two others. Bridgett saw it happen.

"When I walked outside, I saw Blake and Alexis and I called his name and he looked at me," she said. "Someone said something and we both looked and turned. I heard and saw a gunshot go off and I saw Blake drop. I ran to Blake and he was on the ground and I just started hollering for anyone to help."

Alexis was there the night Blake died. She and Blake dated for nearly five years, and shares three children with him.

She was still too emotional distraught to talk on camera, but said she feels like she was robbed of a happy life. The two will never get the chance to grow old together. It's something their boys are beginning to notice.

Bridgett said, "The oldest knows his daddy, and the youngest doesn't. The oldest is giving him his memories and that's how they're going to know their daddy."

A grand jury did not find enough evidence to indict the man who was initially named a suspect in the case. District Attorney Joel Smith said he can't elaborate on why the grand jury returned a no true bill in the case. The only information that has been released is that there was insufficient evidence.

The Carrolls can't understand why, but they're respectful of the decision.

"We know that the system has done their best and unfortunately for us it wasn't enough. Not saying that it's over with and done, hopefully they'll find some more things and something will become of it," Bill said.

Bill and Bridgett say despite the horrific crime that happened in their front yard, they feel safe in their home.

Alexis has since married and said she is extremely happy. The Carrolls tell me they love Alexis' new husband.

