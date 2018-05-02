Police name suspect wanted for robbing 2 banks in 24 hours

This is a picture taken from Madison's Facebook page, which has since been taken down. The white vehicle is the same one described in reports. (Photo source: Waveland PD)

Terry Madison III is believed to be the man who robbed both a bank and a money center inside two separate Walmarts within a 24-hour period. (Source: Picayune Police Dept)

The man accused of robbing two South Mississippi banks in less than 24 hours has been identified by police.

Authorities in Picayune say they believe 22-year old Terry Madison III of New Orleans robbed a Wood Forest Bank inside the Waveland Walmart and the Money Center inside the Picayune Walmart, all within a 24-hour period. Waveland Police Chief David Allen confirms Madison is also the suspect wanted in Waveland.

"It all matched up, the timeline. He went right to Picayune after leaving Waveland," Allen confirmed.

According to Waveland Police, a suspect was seen pulling into the Walmart parking lot just before 3 p.m. in a small white sedan. The suspect reportedly walked around the store for a few minutes then stole a white backpack. Police say he entered the on-site bank and told the teller he had a weapon, however, he never actually displayed a weapon. The teller gave the robber an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect was seen getting back into the white vehicle, which had another person inside waiting to drive away.

Less than an hour later, what's believed to be the same vehicle arrived at the Picayune Walmart. Authorities there say Madison handed a note to the cashier demanding that money be handed over and no one would be hurt. He did not show a weapon during that robbery either.

Police are now looking for Madison and for the person who was driving the vehicle.

If you have any information that could help investigators, call the Waveland Police Department at 228-255-9191 or Picayune Police at 601-798-7411.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.