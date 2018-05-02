Police name suspect wanted for robbing 2 banks in 24 hours - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Police name suspect wanted for robbing 2 banks in 24 hours

Terry Madison III is believed to be the man who robbed both a bank and a money center inside two separate Walmarts within a 24-hour period. (Source: Picayune Police Dept) Terry Madison III is believed to be the man who robbed both a bank and a money center inside two separate Walmarts within a 24-hour period. (Source: Picayune Police Dept)
Surveillance photos from Walmart in Waveland (Source: Waveland Police Dept) Surveillance photos from Walmart in Waveland (Source: Waveland Police Dept)
This is a picture taken from Madison's Facebook page, which has since been taken down. The white vehicle is the same one described in reports. (Photo source: Waveland PD) This is a picture taken from Madison's Facebook page, which has since been taken down. The white vehicle is the same one described in reports. (Photo source: Waveland PD)
WAVELAND, MS (WLOX) -

The man accused of robbing two South Mississippi banks in less than 24 hours has been identified by police.

Authorities in Picayune say they believe 22-year old Terry Madison III of New Orleans robbed a Wood Forest Bank inside the Waveland Walmart and the Money Center inside the Picayune Walmart, all within a 24-hour period. Waveland Police Chief David Allen confirms Madison is also the suspect wanted in Waveland. 

"It all matched up, the timeline. He went right to Picayune after leaving Waveland," Allen confirmed. 

According to Waveland Police, a suspect was seen pulling into the Walmart parking lot just before 3 p.m. in a small white sedan. The suspect reportedly walked around the store for a few minutes then stole a white backpack. Police say he entered the on-site bank and told the teller he had a weapon, however, he never actually displayed a weapon. The teller gave the robber an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect was seen getting back into the white vehicle, which had another person inside waiting to drive away.

Less than an hour later, what's believed to be the same vehicle arrived at the Picayune Walmart. Authorities there say Madison handed a note to the cashier demanding that money be handed over and no one would be hurt. He did not show a weapon during that robbery either.

Police are now looking for Madison and for the person who was driving the vehicle.

If you have any information that could help investigators, call the Waveland Police Department at 228-255-9191 or Picayune Police at 601-798-7411.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:22 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:22:35 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:03 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:03:34 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

  • Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Sunday, May 27 2018 1:57 PM EDT2018-05-27 17:57:42 GMT
    Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:03 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:03:34 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

  • Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Friday, May 25 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-05-25 18:57:52 GMT
    This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

    More >>

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly